New soaring statue with dreadlocks comes to Richmond

The statue titled Rumor's of War by artist Kehinde Wiley gets fully unveiled after the tarp covering the statue got stuck for a while at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The monumental bronze sculpture of a young black man astride a galloping horse was unveiled Tuesday, set to be permanently installed in Virginia's capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A monumental bronze sculpture of a black man with dreadlocks riding a galloping horse has been permanently installed in Virginia's capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics.

An unveiling ceremony for Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" was held Tuesday at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

Wiley said he was inspired to create the three-story-high work after a visit to Richmond in 2016 in which he saw a massive equestrian monument honoring Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. 

Instead of Civil War-era garb, Wiley's rider is dressed in hoodie, ripped jeans and sneakers. 

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus