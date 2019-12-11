New soaring statue with dreadlocks comes to Richmond

A monumental bronze sculpture of a black man with dreadlocks riding a galloping horse has been permanently installed in Virginia's capital city, not far from the Confederate monument it mimics.

An unveiling ceremony for Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" was held Tuesday at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

Wiley said he was inspired to create the three-story-high work after a visit to Richmond in 2016 in which he saw a massive equestrian monument honoring Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart.

Instead of Civil War-era garb, Wiley's rider is dressed in hoodie, ripped jeans and sneakers.