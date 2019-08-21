New study links vaping to lung illness

According to a new study, nearly 100 cases of lung illnesses around the country have been linked to vaping. No one has died from the recent outbreak.

The state with the most cases is Wisconsin, but several other states have reported illnesses.

The illnesses are similar to the flu or a heart attack with symptoms including fever, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, coughing and chest pain.

Chris Holstege, the director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center, said researchers don't know why vaping can cause the illnesses, but they are working to find out.

"You certainly want to capture that quickly to find out what is in the vaping liquid that's causing this acute lung injury," said Holstege. "We don't want thousands of our citizens to develop this."

If you have vaped within the last few weeks and experience any symptoms, you are urged to seek medical care as soon as possible.