New traffic pattern goes into effect at Timberwood Boulevard

A new traffic pattern has gone into effect on part of southbound Route 29 in northern Albemarle County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers need to use caution in the area of Timberwood Boulevard until they get used to the new pattern.

There are now three lanes of southbound traffic between Airport Road and Polo Grounds Road.

At Timberwood Boulevard, one of the left turn lanes has now become a through lane while the remaining left turn lane has been extended.

Drivers will continue to see work on pavement markings in the area over the next few days.