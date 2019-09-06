New warrant filed: Police found clothes covered in blood after triple murder

A new warrant filed in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court on Friday reveals police found clothes covered in blood on Aug. 28, one day after Joan Bernard, Emily Bivens, and 14-month-old Cullen Bivens were found dead.

The clothes include a white t-shirt, blue sweatpants, and black Nike brand tennis shoes. According to the warrant, they were recovered from a wooded area approximately one mile from 1949 Keeling Drive, in Keeling.

The warrant also details Rachel Jefferson, the woman who called 911 and the sister-in-law of Joan Bernard, saw Matthew Bernard around 7:30 in the morning on Aug. 27. Jefferson told police Matthew knocked on her door, and hit her in the shoulder before running off. Jefferson saw Matthew again, running into the woods from 1949 Keeling Drive, after gunshots had been fired.

Jefferson described Matthew to police as wearing "a white t-shirt and pants, and that he was carrying a rifle."

The warrant says a rifle was recovered approximately 75 to 100 yards from 1949 Keeling Drive, in the woods.

The clothes that were found are said to have "red stains and what could possibly be particles of human tissue." The clothes are currently in the possession of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office. They will be DNA tested for blood, other bodily fluids, and human tissue.

