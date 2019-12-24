Nigerian man convicted of sex abuse dies in ICE custody

A Nigerian man has died in federal immigration custody after he was convicted of a sex offense and assault in Maryland.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Anthony Akinyemi died Saturday after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill, Maryland.

Authorities believe Akinyemi killed himself.

He had been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and was convicted last week in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

Officials say he entered the U.S. lawfully on a non-immigrant visa in 2017 but did not comply with the terms of his admission.