Nightly lane closures to affect drivers on I-64

Drivers on Interstate 64 over where it crosses Scottsville Road will see nightly lane closures this week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the contractor will be performing finishing tasks on the eastbound bridge related to hydro demolition and coating the surface with a latex overlay.

This will cause lane closures in the eastbound lanes.

There are also lane closures scheduled in the westbound lanes of the interstate while the contractor gets ready for work to begin on that bridge.