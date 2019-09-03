Nine crashes kill 11 over Labor Day weekend

An Albemarle County crash was one of nine over the Labor Day holiday weekend that claimed 11 lives across Virginia.

The Virginia State Police released preliminary numbers for the holiday weekend on Tuesday.

Police say 2019 is quickly catching up to the 2018 to-date total of traffic fatalities.

As of Sept. 1, there have been 510 traffic facilities this year, compared to 520 by the same date last year.

"Despite our enforcement and outreach efforts in advance of the Labor Day weekend, Virginia still had 11 men and women killed in traffic crashes on our highways," said VSP Superintendent Colonel Gary Settle. "Speed and alcohol were common factors in many of the holiday fatal crashes, which pushed us over 500 traffic deaths for the year so far. At what point have Virginians had enough of men, women, teens and children dying on our highways? All we ask is for Virginians to make responsible driving practices and habits an every-day priority. Please make that commitment today, so we can save more lives than lose them in these final months of 2019."

In Albemarle County, Eric Ball was killed when his car hit a tree Friday night after he failed to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for driving without headlights.

Other fatal crashes occurred in the counties of Franklin, Goochland, Prince George, Prince Williams, Richmond, Spotsylvania and Wise.

There were two fatal crashes in Prince Williams County over the weekend.

Both Prince William and Franklin counties had a traffic crash that claimed two lives.

All three of the crashes in Prince Willaim and Franklin counties also involved motorcycles.

In total, troopers investigated more than 680 crashes this past weekend.

Troopers are also participating in the traffic safety enforcement programs Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, or CARE, and Checkpoint Strikeforce.

During these enforcement campaigns, nearly 7,280 people were stopped for speeding, more than 2,280 were stopped for reckless driving, and 76 were arrested for DUI.

There were also more than 720 seat belt violation citations.