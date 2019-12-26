Nine traffic deaths on Virginia highways in the past five days

Nine people have died in six traffic crashes on Virginia highways from Dec. 21 through Dec. 25 according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.

There were six reported crashes that occurred in Goochland, Loudoun, Richmond and Rockingham counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Newport News according to the release.

Three died in Goochland County and two died in Rockingham County. One pedestrian was killed in Newport News.

VSP reported half of the crashes happened on Christmas Eve.

VSP predicts traffic will remain at increased volume on roadways for the rest of the week and weekend. In response to this VSP encourages drivers to increase their attention while driving to prevent accidents.

Driving without distractions is one recommendation VSP has for drivers to prevent accidents.

VSP wants drivers to follow the law with driving in Virginia such as driving sober, complying with the speed limits, wearing a seat belt and sharing the road with motorcycles, bicyclists and pedestrians.

As of 2019, preliminary data reports 800 adults, teenagers and children died in crashes across Virginia according to the release.

VSP wants drivers to prevent that number from increasing in the final days of the year.

