No bail for doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgeries

This undated photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Federal prosecutors have accused Perwaiz of performing unnecessary, unwanted or unknown gynecological procedures on some of his patients. He has been charged with health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)
By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgical procedures on his patients has been ordered held without bail while he awaits trial.

Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was charged last week with health care fraud after authorities said he performed unneeded procedures on many of his patients, including hysterectomies and tubal ligations.

Magistrate Judge Robert Krask ordered Perwaiz held without bail Thursday after a prosecutor said 173 women have come forward since his arrest to describe similar experiences. The judge called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”

Perwaiz’s attorney said he has received a flood of unsolicited emails from patients praising and supporting the doctor.

The judge said that if the charges are proven, the doctor’s actions represent a “gross abuse of patient trust.”

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus