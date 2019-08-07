No charges will be filed against officers who killed Rockingham County man

After a nearly month-long investigation by the Virginia State Police into an officer-involved shooting near Timberville last month, the Commonwealth's Attorney says no charges will be filed against the officers.

Authorities responded to a shooting incident near Timberville on Sunday evening | WHSV

On July 7, around 9:15 p.m., deputies with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Timberville Police Department responded to a home in the 19000 block of Mechanicsville Road, near Timberville.

Police had been told someone there had fired a gun while attempting to enter the home.

According to the investigation carried out by Commonwealth's Attorney Marsha Garst, 41-year-old Johnny W. Dellinger Jr., of Rockingham County, had assaulted two individuals at that address.

According to witnesses and the 911 call to which police responded, the two people sheltered inside the home after the assault. While on the phone with dispatchers, the victim reported that Dellinger was repeatedly firing a gun at the home. Witnesses said he then tried to enter the home where the victims were hiding, and when they refused to let him in, threatened to shoot through the door.

When officers arrived, according to an initial Virginia State Police statement, they found Dellinger outside the home, where he walked around an outbuilding and started advancing on the officer and deputy "in a threatening manner."

Garst's investigation concluded that the officer and deputy repeatedly told him to stop his approach, but Dellinger refused, at which point the officer and deputy fired, killing him.

"The officers took great risks to their personal safety to minimize the loss of life in this tragic unavoidable instance," Garst stated in a press release.

She concluded that the use of force was justified.

The officer and deputy attempted life-saving measures on Dellinger, but he died at the scene.

The incident came less than two weeks after a Timberville officer was involved in a separate fatal officer-involved shooting in which police say a man attacked the officer with a sword. No charges were filed against that officer.

"Stuff like that doesn't really happen here," Jimmy Southern, a Timberville resident, said after the second incident. "It's a small town. People really just go to work and come home."

"I think they need to think things through and maybe get higher people involved," said Angela Tusing, a Timberville resident. "So they can avoid this in the future."

Copyright 2019 WHSV. All rights reserved.