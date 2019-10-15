No legal fee ruling yet in city Confederate statue lawsuit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The plaintiffs in the Confederate statues lawsuit against the city will have to wait a bit longer to find out how much the Charlotteville Circuit Court plans to give them in attorney's fees.

The plaintiffs have asked for more than $600,000 in legal fees, but the judge has indicated he is looking at a variety of amounts.

The lawsuit was initially filed in 2017, following a vote by the Charlottesville City Council to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson from downtown parks.

 
