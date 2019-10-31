Nominate a teacher for a Golden Apple

If there is a teacher in Charlottesville or Albemarle County that the community would like to recognize for their classroom performance and influence on the success of their students, now is the time to nominate that teacher.

Nominations are now being accepted for the annual Golden Apple Awards, which honor teachers for their excellence in teaching and community outreach.

The program is sponsored by Better Living Building Supply and Cabinetry and honors public and private schools teachers in the two school divisions.

Teachers are selected based on their demonstrated excellence in the classroom, innovative instructional strategies and techniques, and involvement in their local community.

Students, parents, other educators, or members of the general community can nominate a teacher.

For teachers that have received this award in the past, they can be nominated again, but three years have to have passed since they received the award.

Each year, one teacher from each of the 40 public and private schools in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are selected to be honored.

For the first time in the program's history, each award recipient will also be given a $500 grant that can be used to buy classroom materials or to support the teacher's professional development.

In order to be nominated, a teacher must create a love of learning among all of their students, stimulate thought and dialogue in their classroom, raise student expectations for success, understand and provide for individual student needs, and involve families in the education process.

Retired Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Castner is chairing the committee that will select the recipients. The committee also includes parent council members Rhonda Angel and Jakki Crocker, retired school principals Jo Vining and Karen Marcus, and retired city schools faculty member Veronica Jones.

The private schools are represented by Dave Welty, the assistant dean of faculty at the Blue Ridge School and Bekah Saxon from Blue Ridge Uniserv.

School principals must receive nominations by Jan. 27.

The 2020 recipients will be honored in May.

Nomination forms can be found at individual schools or online at the link in the Related Links box.