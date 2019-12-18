City of Promise appoints Mary Coleman as Executive Director

Local neighborhood initiative City of Promise appointed Mary Coleman as its new Executive Director on Monday, according to a press release.

Coleman was the Interim Executive Director since July, during which time she started a weekly newsletter for residents of Westhaven. The newsletter helped the staff connect with the community and address any concerns.

"I am so honored to lead City of Promise into the future," said Coleman. "I look forward to continuing community partnerships that help students and parents reach their goals."

Coleman was the Director of Development for two years before becoming the Interim Executive Director.

City of Promise was established in 2012 and encompasses 10th and Page, Starr Hill and Westhaven.