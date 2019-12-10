Nonprofit files federal complaint on UVA surgery training practices

A national nonprofit is filing a federal complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service against the University of Virginia.

The nonprofit, called the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, is made up of more than 12,000 doctors.

The complaint regards the use of live animals for the training of general surgery residents at UVA.

According to a release, the complaint says the use of animals in this way is a violation of the Animal Welfare Act, citing inadequate oversight of the training protocol by the school's animal care and use committee.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine recommends UVA use methods modeled on human anatomy similar to ones used by other programs across the country, including other surgery residency programs in Virginia.

Other Virginia programs that use only human-based training methods include Carilion Clinic-Virginia Tech, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, and Virginia Commonwealth University.

The release says UVA tells its physicians-in-training to perform invasive surgical procedures on live pigs even though there are significant differences between the anatomy of a human and a pig.

These differences include the size of the torso, lighter limbs, thicker skin, and differences in the head and neck, internal organs, rib cage, blood vessels and the airway.

The nonprofit says nearly three-quarters of the surgery residency programs that have been surveyed in the United States, 154 of 212, exclude live animal use from training.

“This isn't a choice between ethical medical training and effective medical training,” said John Pippin, MD, FACC, the director of academic affairs at the Physicians Committee. “The nonanimal methods employed by more than 150 surveyed surgery residencies actually replicate human anatomy and physiology, much more so than an anesthetized member of a different species ever could.”

Instead, other programs will use patient simulators, laparoscopic simulators, virtual reality simulators, and human cadavers.

The nonprofit says these kinds of simulators accurately mimic human anatomy, and they can include lifelike skin, fat and muscle.

It says UVA already has a state-of-the-art facility in the Medical Simulation Center, where a range of training options are offered.

Under the Animal Welfare Act, course instructors are required to consider alternatives to the use of animals for such training and justify such use when alternatives are available.