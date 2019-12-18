Nonprofit organization wins Friends of Freedom award

Nonprofit organization Blue Star Families of Central Virginia won the Friends of Freedom award presented by Charlottesville-based philanthropy organization The Freedom Fund.

The organization's most important mission is sending CARE packages to military personnel stationed. Since its start in 2003, it has sent more than 5,500 CARE packages, according to a press release.

Blue Star Families of Central Virginia also volunteers in the Charlottesville community at schools, churches and 5K races, according to a press release.

Blue Star Families of Central Virginia is Blue Star Mothers of America's local chapter. The chapter supports Blue Star members and their friends and families serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.