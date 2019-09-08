North Garden Volunteer Fire Department hosts 9/11 remembrance

The North Garden Volunteer Fire Department invited the Albemarle County community to come to their station Sunday morning to pray for the thousands of people who lost their lives during the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001.

The community was led in prayers and song by Burt Corley, a pastor at Covesville Baptist Church.

He said their 9/11 service is about reflecting on the past while looking towards the future.

"Remembering the past motivates and inspires us in the present to impact the future," Corley said.

George Stephens, chief of the North Garden Volunteer Fire Department, said this ceremony marks an important time to reflect on the sacrifices made by those on Sept. 11, 2001.

"When it gets home, that's when we recognize that this is our land," Stephens said. "Our freedom is at stake."

Stephens also mentioned how important it is to pass down this history to the next generation with a positive outlook.

"Some of us lived history. We want to remember that, but understand how much stronger we've become and look at the positive things that come out of it as we become stronger," he said.

This strength was conveyed with prayers and a message by Corley. He said there's more to remember beyond the calendar date of 9/11.

"To me, I think of 9/12 and who we were as a nation," Corley said. "That really showed we remembered who we were."

For future anniversaries, Corley hopes the community will always remember how far America has come past the tragedy to stay united.

"It took such a horrific event for us to remember who we are," he said. "At 9/12, we were the United States of America under God. Everybody came together. We forgot about the things that divided us and we came together."