Northam announces major deal with CSX to improve, expand rail service

A landmark deal between Virginia and CSX aims to expand reliability and service on the Commonwealth's rail lines and separate passenger and freight operations along the Richmond-to-Washington, D.C. corridor.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the agreement on Thursday in Arlington. This deal could have implications for the Charlottesville area as well.

According to a release, it outlines a $3.7 billion investment including a new Virginia-owned Long Bridge crossing the Potomac River dedicated to commuter and passenger trains, the acquisition of more than 350 miles of railroad right-of-way and 225 miles of track, and 37 miles of new track improvements.

"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make our rail system work better for everyone, both in Virginia and along the entire East Coast," said Northam. "This agreement will change the future of transportation in Virginia, improving our ability to move people and goods across the state, and opening up potential rail service in underserved parts of the Commonwealth."

The current Long Bridge across the Potomac was built in 1904 and is owned by CSX. It carries every train that crosses the river, but with only two tracks, it is at 98 percent capacity at peak times.

The release says a new, second bridge will relieve the bottleneck caused by the old one by providing tracks just for passenger and commuter trains and letting only freight trains use the existing bridge.

Virginia has also negotiated for improvements with CSX that will increase service levels, to be phased in over the next ten years.

These include doubling the number of Virginia Amtrak trains, providing more frequent Amtrak service between Richmond and D.C., increasing Virginia Railway Service by 75 percent along the Interstate 95 corridor including 15-minute intervals during peak service periods and adding weekend service, increasing Amtrak service to Newport News and allowing for an improved schedule of the third Amtrak train to Norfolk, laying the foundation for the Southeast High Speed Rail by buying the abandoned S-Line from Petersburg into North Carolina, and preserving an existing rail corridor between Doswell and Clifton Forge for future east-west passenger service.

This last item includes some of the tracks going through the Charlottesville area that are owned and operated by the Buckingham Branch.

The release says portions of the Buckingham Branch would be acquired to preserve a future opportunity to create an east-west "college" rail corridor.

It also says this agreement is bringing together federal, state and regional partners to fund the proposal and Amtrak will be playing a critical role. The Amtrak Board of Directors has already approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Virginia outlining the commitment to the program.

"Amtrak is thrilled to be supporting this game-changing rail investment program as an investor and partner," said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak's Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer. "This program is a model for the nation of how to grow passenger and freight service together in order to relieve congestion, protect our environment and enhance mobility."

The Commonwealth's Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment is currently working on a study of the I-95 corridor. A preliminary finding from that study estimates it would cost $12.5 billion to build one additional lane in each direction for about 50 miles of the road and no relief from traffic congestion.

But this rail expansion could change that, and it is expected to remove five million cars and one million trucks off of the roads in Virginia each year.

The Port of Virginia would also move closer to its goal of moving 40 percent of containers by rail.