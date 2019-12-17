Northam calls to repeal vehicle safety inspections, increase gas tax

Virginians may soon be paying higher gas and tobacco taxes but won't have to get their cars inspected each year.

Gov. Ralph Northam unveiled a $135 billion, two-year state budget plan Tuesday that includes those ideas.

The plan also proposes hefty new spending to boost early education, clean up the Chesapeake Bay, and reduce health insurance premiums.

The Democratic governor says his budget would also put more money in reserves than the state's ever had, while addressing areas that have been underfunded for decades.

A better-than-expected economy has given Northam more money to spend on his proposed budget.