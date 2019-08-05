Northam critical of Trump after mass shootings

Governor Ralph Northam had some direct words for President Donald Trump on Monday after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

The gunman in the El Paso shooting posted a racist manifesto online hours before the shooting.

While Trump condemned white nationalism in a statement earlier on Monday, Northam said the president hasn't acknowledged how his own words against immigrants and minorities are fueling racial hatred.

"I would hope he'd look in the mirror,” Northam said. “That's the first person he needs to start with, and it starts with leadership."

Northam also criticized Republican legislators in Virginia for not taking action on gun control measures when he called a special session earlier this summer following a mass shooting in Virginia Beach.