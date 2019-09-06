Northam emphasizes upholding Chesapeake Bay cleanup partnership

At an annual meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council, Governor Ralph Northam emphasized the importance of upholding the regional state-federal partnership shaping efforts to restore the Chesapeake Bay.

He attended the meeting with representatives from the seven jurisdictions in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the Chesapeake Bay Commission and Environmental Protection Agency.

The partnership has been working to restore water quality and living resource of the bay since it was created in the 1980s.

"If we are true to the commitments we have all made as members of this partnership, we are capable of restoring the Chesapeake Bay by 2025," said Northam. "We must make the tough policy decision and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our federal and state partners to execute an effective bay cleanup effort."

Recently, the Commonwealth has been working to finalize Phase III of its Watershed Implementation Plan, which is a roadmap designed to guide local, state and federal actions through 2025.

It also aims to ensure that Virginia meets its commitments to reduce nutrient and sediment pollution and restore the health of the bay and the tributaries that flow into it.

Northam also highlighted new striped bass protections that started this year under the leadership of the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.