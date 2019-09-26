Northam extends commission concerning opioids and addiction

A new executive order has extended a commission concerning opioids and addiction for another year.

Governor Ralph Northam issued the executive order Thursday to extend the existence of the Governor's Advisory Commission on Opioids and Addictions.

The commission was first created in September 2018 and is made up of 27 people from various backgrounds from across Virginia.

"We have taken substantive steps forward to address the growing opioid and addiction epidemic in our Commonwealth, the but reality is that this remains a public health emergency that continues to have devastating impacts to people and families across Virginia," said Northam. "The extension of this commission will ensure that we keep up our efforts to combat this crisis from every angle, and I am grateful to this group for their dedication to the important work of saving lives."

According to a release, drug overdoses have been the leading cause of unnatural death in Virginia since 2013, including the nearly 1,500 people who died last year as a result of drug overdoses.

More than 80 percent of the fatalities in 2018 involved prescription opioid painkillers, heroin or synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

For the first quarter of 2019, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said there was a rise in the number of fatal drug overdoses with 395.

The Virginia Secretaries of Public Safety and health and Human Resources are working together to support communities affected by opiods and the addiction epidemic.

The state's Medicaid agency recently received a $5 million federal planning grant to increase access to evidence-based treatment for opioid addiction and other substance use disorders.

This funding will specifically provide resources that will help pregnant women and people who were recently released from the criminal justice system.

Northam also recently announced the expansion of Virginia's Framework for Addictions Analysis and Community Transformation, through a grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration.

The release adds the state Department of Corrections has also taken up on a leadership role in fighting opioids with the Medication Assisted Treatment pilot program at three re-entry locations and the state gency's Community Corrections Alternative Program.