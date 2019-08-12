Northam marks two-years since Unite the Right

Monday is the two-year anniversary of the Unite the Right rally that occurred in Charlottesville.

In the aftermath of the event, one local woman was killed in a car attack and two Virginia State Police troopers died in a helicopter crash.

This weekend, Governor Ralph Northam released the following statement to mark the anniversary:

Today we honor Heather Heyer, Lt. Jay Cullen, and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates, three precious lives lost two years ago after white nationalist violence erupted in Charlottesville. We remember them, and all those injured in the deadly events of that weekend, and we continue to hold their loved ones in our thoughts.

Unfortunately, in the two years since this horrible tragedy, we have witnessed increasing violence rooted in vile racist ideology.

As we reflect on this somber anniversary, we must renew our commitment to promoting tolerance, diversity, and inclusion. And we must remain vigilant in rejecting the dangerous, divisive rhetoric that incites and attempts to excuse these acts of hate.

Events are being held around the area to mark the anniversary, many of which are part of the Unity Days program.