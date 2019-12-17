Northam proposes major investments in K-12 education

A proposed budget for Virginia includes a major investment in K-12 education.

Governor Ralph Northam recently announced his proposal, which includes $1.2 billion in investments in education.

According to a release, this would be the single-largest increase for at-risk schools in the Commonwealth's history, raises teacher salaries by three percent, fund more school counselors and new staff supports for English-language learners, and make significant funds available for local school divisions.

"Students deserve quality public schools, no matter where they live," said Northam. "This budget provides extra funding to help close the achievement gap in high-need schools, especially in urban and rural Virginia. Every child should have access to a world-class education, and this budget advances that commitment."

Recent reports have focused on persistent academic achievement gaps for certain groups, specifically students of color, economically-disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities.

The Fall 2019 reports on student demographics from the Virginia Department of Education say 40 percent of Virginia's public pre-K-12 students are considered economically disadvantaged while 13 percent are learning English.

Many school divisions across Virginia are also facing issues with teacher recruitment and retention.

In the proposed budget, $140.4 million would be used to increase the At-Risk Add-On for educationally at-risk students while $145.1 million would go to increase teacher salaries in the second year as well as put funding toward Standards of Quality instructional and support positions.

Local school divisions would be able to access $125 million in new flexible per-pupil funding allocations, and $99.3 million would be used to increase the number of school counselors at all grade levels.

Regarding support for students who are learning English, $27.6 million would be used to increase the number of instructional positions, and another $10.6 million would be used to help cover the cost of school breakfast and lunch programs for children who qualify for free or reduced-price meals.

Finally, $808.5 million would go toward enrollment and program updates.

Northam has also announced more than $94 million to expand access to early care and learning programs for preschool children and $145 million to help low- and middle-income students attend community colleges.

He presented his full proposed budget to the Joint Money Committees of the General Assembly on Tuesday.