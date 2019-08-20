Northam says Virginia is in 'good place' financially

Updated: Tue 11:47 AM, Aug 20, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Gov. Ralph Northam has told state lawmakers that Virginia is starting the new budget cycle "in a good place."

In a speech to the General Assembly's money committees Tuesday, Northam said the state ended the fiscal year with a surplus of $797 million. Much of that money is already earmarked for water quality and taxpayer relief.

Northam said the state put $344.4 million into reserves, bringing the total reserve fund to $1.6 billion by 2021, the highest amount ever.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the governor warned lawmakers that despite the state's strong financial position now, it doesn't mean they will have a large surplus to spend in the budget he will propose in December. He said the state must be "both cautious and strategic."

 
