Northam vows to clean up 'overtly discriminatory' language in state laws

Over the years, the courts have ruled against several pieces of state legislation that have been deemed "overtly discriminatory," but they remain as part of the state code.

Governor Ralph Northam have received an interim report from the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law, which has identified dozens of instances of such language in the code, and he has committed to repealing it.

Examples of such language include laws that ban school integration, prohibiting black and white families from living in the same neighborhoods, and prohibiting interracial marriage.

"If we are going to move forward as a Commonwealth, we much take an honest look at our past," said Northam. "We know that racial discrimination is rooted in many of the laws that have governed our Commonwealth. Today represents an important step towards building a more equal, just and inclusive Virginia."

According to a release, the commission was created in September following work by state Senator Lionell Spruill and Delegate Marcia Price to repeal Jim Crow-era minimum wage exemptions during the 2019 General Assembly session.

The commission is chaired by Chief Deputy Attorney General Cynthia Hudson, who says the Commonwealth must be honest about instances in which it denied rights and humanity to citizens based on the color of their skin.

"Repeal of these outdated, unjust, and in many cases plainly racist Acts of Assembly is an important step in recognizing and correctly the sins of the past," she said.

The release says the commission will continue to work after the 2020 General Assembly session that will begin in January.

Members will work to identify laws that while appearing to be race-neutral or non-discriminatory on their face still have the effect of perpetuating discrimination and inequity.