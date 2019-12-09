Northam's budget proposal aims to fight maternal, infant mortality

A proposed state budget would put millions of dollars toward fighting maternal and infant mortality as well as reducing the racial disparity in the maternal mortality rate in Virginia.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Monday his proposed budget would include $22 million to expand Medicaid coverage for new moms, increase home visiting, and explore Medicaid reimbursement for Doula support services.

"It is unacceptable that black women in Virginia continue to die from pregnancy-related causes at more than twice the rate of white women," said Northam. "As a Commonwealth, we can and must do better. These historic investments will make a real difference for families across Virginia, and will ensure all moms and children have access to the high-quality, culturally-competent care they deserve."

Earlier this year, Northam announced a goal to eliminate the racial disparity in the maternal mortality rate by 2025, and a listening tour was held in various regions across Virginia to collect input from mothers, medical professionals, doctors and community advocates.

The Virginia Maternal Mortality Review Team collected data that shows the majority of pregnancy-associated deaths occur more than 43 days after pregnancy.

However, the current FAMIS MOMs program currently only offers Medicaid coverage for women during pregnancy and 60-days postpartum.

According to a release, Northam's budget would spend nearly $4 million over the next two years to extend that coverage up to one year post-pregnancy.

The proposed budget would also include medically necessary treatment for addiction and substance use disorder.

Another $4 million would go to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, to increase access to affordable and reliable contraception through the Long-Acting Reversible Contraception program.

The release says increasing this access would allow families to better plan and space pregnancies, which has been shown to decrease rates of preterm and low birthweight births.

It adds the budget will make a significant investment in community-driven treatment models, including $12.8 million to make home visiting services eligible for Medicaid reimbursement.

Such services have been effective in helping new mothers understand the health care system.

The budget also includes a call for a study to develop a Medicaid reimbursement model for community-based doula services, which can be effective at reducing maternal mortality rates.

Northam will address the Joint Money Committees on Dec. 17 with his full budget plan.