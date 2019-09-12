OESH Shoes launches Indiegogo campaign

A Charlottesville-based shoe manufacturer is trying to revolutionize the kind of shoe women wear, emphasizing style, comfort and protecting the environment with the latest technology.

It all started in a small manufacturing plant in the city where the idea is to give women a comfortable but still stylish flat show that is made on a 3-D printer.

OESH Shoes is a local, woman-owned company that is using the latest technology to manufacture environmentally-friendly shoes for women.

Dr. Casey Kerrigan is a Harvard trained medical doctor specializing in bio-mechanics, or the science of movement of a living body

Her latest shoe is called the Townie.

"So it involves a lot of high tech technology that you just won't find in any shoe, 3-D printing," said Kerrigan. "You'll find 3-D knitting and it's finished with crochet."

OESH Shoes is in the midst of an Indiegogo campaign raising funds to keep the mission of creating natural and comfortable shoes for women going.

The company is also partnering with the International Rescue Committee of Charlottesville to help refugee women earn money at home by crocheting the shoes.