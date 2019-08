A presidential candidate is coming back to Virginia for the fourth time since announcing his candidacy.

Beto O'Rourke is planning a two-day stop in Virginia, spending Friday in Blacksburg and then Saturday in Charlottesville.

He will be in Charlottesville to "continue to encourage Americans to connect the dots on how [President Donald] Trump's recklessness and racism is harming the American people."

O'Rourke will then head north to Pennsylvania.