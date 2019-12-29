Octonia Stone Brew Works open for business

Octonia Stone Brew Works is open in Ruckersville, which makes it the only brewery in Greene County.

Owner Jeff Hittinger has brewed his own beer for 20 years and has always had an interest in opening a brewery.

Two years ago, he decided to make that dream a reality.

"My grandfather passed away two years ago and I found one of the first beers I brewed in his basement and I tried it, it was good and I said let's give this a try," said Hittinger.

Hittinger has been living in Stanardsville for years and decided to open one in Greene County.

"You need a brewery in Greene County," he said. "If you have a lot of people living here, to get a beer you have to go to Charlottesville or Culpeper. So I wanted to do something here in Greene."

Hittinger said it has been a long process to try and open the new business and customers have been patient and he is finally happy they have opened their doors.

"They have been waiting patiently for us to open up so it’s been a process to get open and it’s taken some time," he said. "The signs went up back in September, so since everyone has kind of been looking at the signs going when are you going to be open and we are finally open."

The brewery will be open Friday through Sunday. They plan on doing a grand opening in February.