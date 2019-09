According to our partners at Blue Ridge Life Magazine, officers in Nelson County are looking for a suspect that bailed after a motorcycle pursuit on Route 151 in Nellysford.

The pursuit ended in the area of the walking trail near Glenthorne Loop behind Bold Rock Cidery Sunday afternoon.

Police have the motorcycle in their possession.

The suspect was still at large as of Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. There has been no additional information released at this time.