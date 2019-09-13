Officers shoot, wound armed man

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -- Police in Virginia say an armed man has been wounded in a shooting with police officers.

The Alexandria Police Department posted on Twitter early Friday morning that officers were investigating a possible break in when they encountered an armed person. The post says officers fired, wounding the man who was then transported to a hospital.

Lt. Courtney Valentine tells WRC the man is in stable condition. The outlet reports that police officials said the man had two weapons, including a gun.

Valentine says no officers were hurt.

Following department protocol, Virginia State police will investigate.

 
