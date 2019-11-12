Official results show Freitas kept his seat

Delegate Nick Freitas got more than enough write-in votes in last week's election to keep his seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Election results for the 30th House District have been certified in Culpeper, Orange and Madison counties.

Freitas received 14,694 votes, defeating Democratic challenger Ann Ridgeway, who received more than 11,000 votes.

Freitas launched his write-in campaign after it was determined by the Virginia Department of Elections that he had missed the deadline to get his name on the ballot during the summer.

Other attempts to get him on the ballot also failed, leading to the write-in campaign.

Freitas declared victory on his Facebook page on election night, but the results were not certified and sent to the state until Tuesday.