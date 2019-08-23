Officials ask for help to find missing elderly man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing North Carolina man.

According to the Anson County Sheriff's Office, 86-year-old James Rogers Hannah was last seen on Monday on Winfree Road in Wadesboro, North Carolina.

Officials believe he suffers from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.

Hannah is described as a white man, 5-foot-10 and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Officials say he may be driving a silver 2015 Toyota Corolla with North Carolina tags DHD 9434.

North Carolina officials are reaching out to communities in Virginia and South Carolina for help to find Hannah.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Anson County Sheriff's Office at (704) 964-7083 or their local law enforcement agency.