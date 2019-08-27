Officials investigating after man found dead in car

Part of a road on the western side of Afton Mountain is closed while law enforcement officials investigate a death.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to the 5100 block of Howardsville Turnpike just before 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man dead inside of a vehicle.

At this time, the sheriff's office has not released any information regarding a suspected cause of death or if any foul play is believed to be involved.

An investigation is underway.

Officials say they do not know when Howardsville Turnpike near where it intersects with Route 250 will reopen.