Officials investigating fire that briefly closed part of Hydraulic Road

Charlottesville firefighters are working to figure out what caused a fire in a commercial building on Thursday morning.

The fire occurred just before 9 a.m. in a building on Hydraulic Road and Michie Drive that houses a dry cleaner and a vape shop.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene found fire on the front of the building that had extended onto the roof.

They were quickly able to put the fire out, but Hydraulic Road in front of the building was closed for a short time.

No injuries were reported, and there is no word yet on the cause of the fire.