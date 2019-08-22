Officials investigating inmate's death after fight

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Authorities in Virginia say an inmate in a state prison has died after a fight.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a news release that Pakastan Algier Gary died early Wednesday evening at a hospital.

Gary was incarcerated at Sussex I State Prison, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) south of Richmond.

Prison officials said the 45-year-old Gary was in a fight with another inmate. Officials said his cellmate, Frank Elmo Reid, is a suspect in their ongoing investigation into Gary's death.

 
