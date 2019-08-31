Officials seeking murder suspect in Fauquier County homicide

A man who is a suspect in a Fauquier County murder may be in the area, and officials are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call law enforcement.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, 38-yer-old Myison Iaeene Ellis of Waynesboro is a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Lincoln Williams, Jr. on Aug. 26.

Ellis is facing charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.

He is described as a black man who is 6-foot and weighs 190 pounds. He has tattoos covering both arms, torso and upper back.

The sheriff's office says it is known Ellis travels between Fauquier County and Prince William County. He also has a residence in Waynesboro.

Officials from the Virginia State Police, Charlottesville, Prince William County, Augusta County, Waynesboro and Nelson County, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, are all involved in the search for him.

Ellis is one of three suspects in the murder, but the other two have already been arrested.

Ellis is considered armed and dangerous, so anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to immediately call 911 or the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office at (540) 347-3300.