Officials to hold another briefing on missing Bumpass teen

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says a missing teen from Bumpass may have been seen at a home in Montpelier, Virginia.

There will be a briefing with officials held at the Food Lion in Montpelier on Tuesday afternoon.

Fourteen-year-old Isabel Hick was last seen at her Bumpass home on Oct. 21.

Officials say she was abducted by Bruce William Lynch, Jr., also of Bumpass.

Hicks is considered an endangered juvenile due to officials believing that Lynch is armed with a handgun and has recently been experiencing suicidal ideas.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Hicks on Friday, and the Richmond Division of the FBI is involved in the investigation.

Lynch is believed to be driving a light blue, almost silvery in color, Toyota Matrix. The vehicle may have Virginia tags VEM 9071 or UXW 3614 or a yellow "Don't Tread on Me" tag 2499UT.

Anyone with information on Hicks or Lynch's whereabouts is asked to call (804) 261-1044.