Officials to hold press conference concerning missing Bumpass teen

Officials will likely be releasing more information regarding a missing Bumpass teen at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office says the conference will take place at 3 p.m.

The parents of 14-year-old Isabel Hicks will be there and are expected to read a statement.

Members of the sheriff's office, the Richmond Division of the FBI, and the Virginia State Police will also be present.

Hicks was last seen early Monday at her home in Bumpass.

On Wednesday, the FBI joined the search for her and upgraded the case to an endangered missing juvenile.

Hicks may be in the company of Bruce William Lynch, Jr, also of Bumpass, who may be armed and can potentially be considered dangerous.

He may be driving a light blue, almost silver, 2003 Toyota Matrix with Virginia tags VEM-9071.

Investigators said on Wednesday the two could be staying in wooded areas that are conducive to camping.