Ole Miss student indicted in death of another student

This photo provided by the Lafayette County Sheriff's Department shows Brandon A. Theesfeld, 22, in Oxford, Miss., Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Authorities on Monday arrested Theesfeld, a University of Mississippi student from Texas, saying he killed a female Ole Miss student. (Lafayette County Sheriff's Department via AP)
By  | 
Updated: Sat 2:01 AM, Aug 31, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- A University of Mississippi student has been indicted for capital murder in the killing of a fellow student whose slaying shocked many in and around the Ole Miss community.

The indictment accuses Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, Texas, of kidnapping and killing Alexandria "Ally" Kostial of Kirkwood, Missouri. Her body was found July 20 near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university campus.

Defense attorney Tony Farese tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that Theesfeld denies the crime and will maintain his plea of not guilty when he's arraigned.

Theesfeld was arrested July 22. His defense team last week asked a judge to order a psychiatric evaluation for him.

Theesfeld, a business student, has been suspended by the university. He's jailed without bail.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus