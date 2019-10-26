Olga bringing heavy rain, possible flash flooding to Gulf Coast

Olga has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone as it continues churning toward the Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center said Friday night that the cyclone will bring heavy rain and possibly flash floods across the central Gulf Coast and parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley and western Tennessee Valley.

Olga had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was centered about 275 miles (443 kilometers) south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday night. It was moving north-northeast at 17 mph (27 kph).

It's expected to weaken as it moves over land on Saturday morning.