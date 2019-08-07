One killed in Orange County crash

The Virginia State Police reports one person has been killed in a crash on James Madison Highway in Orange County.

Police say the crash occurred just before 7:40 a.m. on the 13,400 block of James Madison Highway.

The Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that the crash occurred in the area of Williams Lawn Care and Landscaping, south of the town of Orange.

One person has been confirmed dead.

At this time, there is no other information on injuries or charges.

The crash remains under investigation.