One killed in Orange County crash

The Virginia State Police say one person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Orange County.

According to police, the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Zoar Road east of Skyler Lane.

Police say a 2002 Ford F-150 was heading east on Zoar Road when the driver lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver has been identified as 64-year-old Johny W. Wells of Rhoadesville and he died at the scene. Police say he was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.