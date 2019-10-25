One juvenile suspect arrested in Tobacco Hut robbery

An early morning robbery at a Tobacco Hut store on Barracks Road was all caught on camera.

With guns drawn, Charlottesville Police Department officers can be seen arresting a suspected robber as he attempted to flee from the Tobacco Hut store early Friday morning.

The suspect gave up without a struggle.

Moments earlier, he and an accomplice threw a rock through the front door to get into the store and boldly stole what they wanted.

They may not have taken much but it did not take them long to find what they wanted.

Store manager Yousef Saleh says they were after the vaping devices.

"They took some vaping products and the money that was inside the registers. I would say it was more of a big loss into the vaping products because they are worth about $1,000," he said

He also says the thieves got away with about $200 in cash. One male juvenile is in custody.

The glass door will need to be replaced.

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating.