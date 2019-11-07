One person dead after house fire in Buckingham County

The Virginia State Police is investigating a fire in Buckingham County that resulted in the death of one person.

According to police, troopers responded to the fire on the 200 block of Hardware Road just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

There were four people in the home at the time of the fire, and three were able to escape without injury.

The fourth person, an adult woman, was rescued from inside by the other residents, but she did not survive the injuries she had sustained.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, but officials say it does not appear to be suspicious in nature at this time.