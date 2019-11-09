Online questionnaire opens on ideas for Crozet Master Plan

An online questionnaire is now available regarding the Crozet Master Plan.

Albemarle County officials want to hear from residents about the proposed guiding principles and discussion topics of importance to the community.

There have been community workshops, coffee talks, community tours and more regarding updating the master plan.

Now the neighborhood planners are sharing some ideas they have created based on the feedback they have already received from the community.

It is available until 5 p.m. on Nov. 22.