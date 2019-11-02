Open enrollment underway for 2020 insurance coverage

Nov. 1 was the beginning of open enrollment for health insurance available on the Affordable Care Act marketplace.

This year, people should see more choices and lower premiums available, because the number of insurers participating in the marketplace in Virginia has increased.

This has resulted in an increase in the number of health insurance plans from which people can choose, depending on the area where they live.

In 2019, there were only nine plan options available in the Richmond area, but for 2020, there are 28.

The Virginia Bureau of Insurance says the weighted average premium will be reduced by 18 percent, with Medicaid expansion in the Commonwealth cited as one of the key reasons for that.

According to a release, 75 percent of current marketplace consumers in Virginia will have plans they can purchase for 2020 that will cost less than $50 a month after tax credits.

It adds more than eight of ten marketplace enrollees in the Commonwealth got premium tax credits to help them pay for the coverage in 2019, and nearly half of all marketplace enrollees also qualified for cost-sharing reductions, which lowered their deductibles, copays and other out-of-pocket costs for services.

“Even if you're happy with your current plan, it's still important to review all of your options for 2020 to make sure nothing has changed,” said Jill Hanken, the director of ENROLL! Virginia. “Because plans and prices change year over year, it's vital that consumers take the time to compare their plan options.”

The release says now is a great time for people to examine the deals on the marketplace, consumers who went online and compared their plan options and selected a plan to best fit their health and financial needs usually paid 38 percent less per month on average in 2019 than people who had plans that automatically renewed.

The deadline to enroll for 2020 is Dec. 15.

