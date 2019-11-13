Open house coming up on design idea for Barracks, Emmet

An upcoming public open house will let people take a look at a conceptual design for a major intersection in Charlottesville.

The city says Barracks Road is a mixed-use residential/commercial gateway that is used by people who walk, bike, drive and use city transit, but there are limitations for all of these modes of getting around along it.

So the Barracks Road/Emmet Street Intersection Improvement Project aims to improve the operations performance of the intersection as well as enhance biking, pedestrian and transit facilities there.

The design team now has a conceptual design for the corridor and it is looking for feedback from the community to help shape the corridor's future.

That open house will take place Nov. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Walker Upper Elementary School.

