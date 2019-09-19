Open house marking completion of some Greene County Schools projects

An upcoming community open house and dedication ceremony will mark the completion of improvements to some Greene County schools.

The event is coming up at 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 at William Monroe High School.

The project was the initial phase of a long-range plan to renovate and make additions to schools in the county.

More than four years ago, the county schools division engaged a local architecture company to assess its facilities and conduct a long-range visioning study that will be used to guide the next 20 years of facilities planning.

That study looked at existing facilities and enrollment growth projections to identify needs for the long-term use of schools and their campuses.

It found several needs, including core spaces and site improvements.

This first phase includes renovations and additions to William Monroe High and Middle schools as well as site improvements such as road reconfiguration, new parking and landscaping around the schools. More parking was also added a school campus in Ruckersville.