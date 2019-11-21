Open house shows the proposed future of Barracks Road

An open house was held Wednesday evening at Walker Upper Elementary School to display proposals for the future of east Barracks Road.

City developers say the goal is to make the road safer for pedestrians, but some people who live along Barracks Road want to keep it the way it is as much as possible.

Nancy Summers lives in the Meadowbrook Hills neighborhood, and she said Barracks Road is a special road in Charlottesville.

"It has a beautiful canopy of trees on it,” said Summers, “and I think everyone who knows about this project wants to preserve as much as possible, the canopy of trees because it really changes your whole attitude towards the city when you enter the city on Barracks Road."

Summers is part of the Steering Committee, a group of people who work to preserve the city.

"Most everyone who cares about the character of the neighborhood cares that the minimum be done that would change the character and the landscaping of the road,” said Summers.

City traffic engineer Brennen Duncan said they have big plans for the road, though. The project would start at the intersection of Barracks Road and Emmett Street and then head downtown to the intersection of Hill Top Road.

"The preferred concept that we have right now will expand the four to five-foot sidewalk that's there to a ten-foot multi-use path going up the hill,” he said. “That will kind of give a lot more room and we're also proposing a green space, a little grass strip that kind of separates the pedestrian from those vehicles."

Duncan said the growth at the intersection is what made them rethink the road.

"The main driver of this application was really the redevelopment of the corner,” said Duncan. “So the CAVA site and the CVS site. Those were adding traffic to an already congested intersection."

Summers said she hopes a compromise can be made with any of the future changes.

"They don't want Barracks Road to be just like any other road,” said Summers,” because it isn't like any other road."

The proposal will go to the Charlottesville Planning Commission, and if the members approve it, it will go to Charlottesville City Council for a vote.